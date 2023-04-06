Police: Two people charged in 2022 Riverside murder

On June 18, a 30-year-old man was located with an injury to his head. He was subsequently pronounced dead

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Riverside area in 2022.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Dana Tra Von Smith, 28, and Elizabeth Anne Bell, 22, were already in jail on unrelated charges.

Smith was arrested for murder and Bell was charged with accessory after the fact.

On June 18, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Sydney Street in reference to an injured person.

Upon arrival, a 30-year-old man was located with an injury to his head, and he was subsequently pronounced dead by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Following an autopsy, the victim’s death was ruled a homicide as a result of a gunshot.