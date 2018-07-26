Jessie Sumlar was found shot to death in his Northside apartment on July 19.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe may have information in Sumlar's murder case.

Sumlar was found when his family had JSO perform a wellness check on him. When police arrived they found him dead on the floor and a handgun near the door of his apartment. His car, described as a blue/green Chevrolet Impala with Florida tag EWXM16 is not at the apartment complex any longer.

#JSO is trying to identify the person in this video. He may have information on the murder of Jessie Sumlar who was located dead at 900 Broward Road on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTIPS@jaxsheriff.org if you know who this is. Please RT pic.twitter.com/9GgHwe4dsE — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 26, 2018

Friends and the LGBTQ community mourned Sumlar's death. He was the fourth person of color to have been murdered in Jacksonville since the start of 2018:

February 4: Celine Devonne Walker, 36, was found shot dead at the Extended Stay America hotel in the Southpoint area.

June 1: Antash’a English, 38, died at the hospital after being shot between two abandoned homes in the 1500 block of Ella Street early that morning.

June 24: Cathalina James, 24, was found shot dead at the Quality Inn and Suites located in the 8300 block of Dix Ellis Trail

