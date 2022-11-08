JSO: Several businesses, vehicles struck by gunfire after shootout in Westside intersection

Police say officers initially responded to reports of an exchange of gunfire between multiple vehicles. JSO said several business and vehicles were struck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are looking for information after a shooting incident involving multiple vehicles and people in the middle of a Westside intersection.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near 103rd and Firestone Road shortly before 4 p.m.

Police say officers initially responded to reports of an exchange of gunfire between vehicles. JSO said several business and vehicles were struck

However, JSO says there have been no reports of anyone killed or injured. The Violent Crimes Unit is interviewing witnesses, who they say are cooperating.

Police could not comment on exactly how many vehicles were involved or if this was gang related.

First Coast News has counted over 60 evidence markers at the scene.

Police are reviewing surveillance and "strongly urge" anyone with information to call JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.