Police: Investigation leads to 4 arrests in Ulta Beauty theft ring in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four arrests have been made in connection to a string of theft cases at the Jacksonville Beach Ulta Beauty store, according to police.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department says over the past three months, Detective LaMont, along with the General Investigations Unit, has been working on several theft cases at the makeup store, located at 3928 3rd Street South.

"Through investigative efforts, and in collaboration with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office who were also working thefts at Ulta locations in their city, suspects were identified, warrants were issued and arrests were made," said the department on Facebook.

Police say thefts from the beach location resulted in six cases with a total theft value of $11,663.00.

Eleanor Eason, Daryle Brooks, Brittany Jackson were charged with grand theft. George Jackson was changed with dealing in stolen property.