A 16-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the Springfield area of Jacksonville on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police found the victim in the 2200 block of Fairfax Street around 4 p.m. Officers classified the shooting as an apparent "drive by." JSO said it is unclear whether or not the victim was targeted in the shooting.

Police said a four-door gold sedan was a vehicle of interest in the shooting. The victim, who was shot in the street, was treated at a local hospital for his wounds.

