The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 5 a.m. on Blodgetts Lane.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is expected to be OK after being shot in the stomach near downtown on Tuesday morning,

Police say the suspect in this incident is still at large. The only information they have at this time is that the suspect may have been driving a black Volvo.