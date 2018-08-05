The Kingsland Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a homicide that occurred Monday at a Georgia Apartment complex.

Emergency personnel responded Monday to an apartment complex in the 600 block of East Lawnwood Avenue, where they found 22-year-old Darius Roberts lying face down on the floor of the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, a news release said Tuesday.

Roberts was transported to Southeast Georgia Medical Center and later died of his injuries, a police report said.

While processing the scene, investigators learned of a person of interest, 19-year-old Evins Harris.

Police later contacted Harris and questioned him about the shooting, during which Harris allegedly made statements admitting to the shooting of Roberts.

He was later transported to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, the news release said.

