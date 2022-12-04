Watch Live: Police activity unfolding in Green Cove Springs

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and a health department vehicle were spotted at one of the houses. First Coast News is waiting on more information.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police tape is covering multiple homes on Country Road 315 in Green Cove Springs. First Coast News reporters have not been able to access the scene at this time and it is difficult to get a clear view, but the scene appears to have drawn significant police activity.

It appears that 1544, 1542 and 1540 CR 315 in Green Cove Springs are all blocked off.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement appears to have responded to the scene. In addition to FDLE vehicles, a van with the Florida Health Department logo was seen in the driveway of the same home.

At this time, the Clay County Police Department has not released any information about a crime on CR 315.