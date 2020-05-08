Police SWAT teams on scene of Lane Avenue motel, under evacuation

Police have been trying to communicate with someone in the room.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are at the scene of a standoff at a motel on Lane Avenue.

According to witnesses, the APM Inn and Suites, near the intersection of Lane Avenue and Interstate-10, was evacuated earlier.

Two people interviewed on the scene said they left their room to get something to drink, and when they came back, they were unable to get back into their room due to crime scene tape and police blocking their access.

A large police presence, including JSO SWAT teams, could be seen at the motel.

