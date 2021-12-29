Police: Suspects stole money, multiple items from Jacksonville coin laundry the morning after Christmas

The incident happened at Maytag Coin Laundry located at 961 Garth Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects who were caught on camera stealing multiple items and more than $2,200 from a local coin laundry on the morning after Christmas.

On Sunday, officers responded to a theft at Maytag Coin Laundry located at 961 Garth Avenue, according to the incident report.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the owner of the 24-hour coin laundry business.

The owner stated that on Sunday morning he received a phone call around 9 a.m. from a customer who advised the coin machine was not working, the report says.

The owner explained that he responded to the business and noticed the storage room door was open and as he entered, he found it ransacked. He told officers that he always locks the storage room door where he keeps several property items.

However, the owner noticed that the spare keys that provide access to the business were missing from the storage room.

The owner was able to open the coin machine and found that a total of $2,259 was stolen, the report says.

During the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance video showing the incident.

Investigators say the footage shows a woman and a man entering the business around 10:38 p.m. on Dec. 25. The woman was walking around as she was washing clothes in a manner as if she was searching for something, the report says.

Police say the video shows the woman at the storage door around midnight attempting to open it with an unknown object. The woman climbs on top of the machines and looks through the back area near the storage room.

The woman then is seen climbing into the back-storage area from on top of the washing machines and not long after exiting from inside the storage room with multiple items, the report says.

Police say the woman and the man entered the business multiple times and stole items from the storage room. The stolen items include yard/ gardening equipment, keys and vehicle equipment and accessories.

Around 1:28 a.m., another man entered the business with a motorcycle helmet on his head and removed the money from inside the change machine.