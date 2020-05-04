Police said a domestic situation led to a suspect shooting two individuals and then trying to commit suicide Sunday in a Cape area home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 14000 block of Golden Eagle Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. In the home, three injured people were found, police said.

Initial investigations show that two of the victims were shot by the third person that was inside the home, according to police. One of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the other had more severe injuries, police said.

It appears that after the third person shot the two victims, the suspect then turned the gun on themselves in an attempt to commit suicide, police said. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and further information will be released as it is learned. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS in order to remain anonymous.