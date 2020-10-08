JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they arrested a teen Monday in connection to a murder case where a woman was shot through the wall of her home in Downtown Jacksonville.
Officers said they arrested a 17-year-old boy. First Coast News is not identifying the teenager because he has not been charged as an adult.
The murder happened last Friday around 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 18th Street. Police found the woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds, and two children in the house. Police did not say whether the children were injured or what happened to them.