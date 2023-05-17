Police: St. Johns County man robbed during date with suspect

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the man was on date when a man with a mask forced his way into the home, later realizing his date was colluding with him.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Three home invasion suspects were taken into custody after fleeing from St. Johns County to Orange County Wednesday.

The home invasion happened after one of the suspects, Sierra Kennedy, helped set up a robbery at a home where she was on a date, according to her arrest warrant.

Police said that Kennedy met the victim at his home after meeting him online. The two "began drinking cocktails and socializing," according to the arrant, before they heard a knock at the door.

Kennedy allegedly told the victim that it was her abusive ex-boyfriend at the door; he told her not to open the door, but he did anyway.

A masked man then entered the apartment, holding a handgun. He took money from the victim's wallet. Sometime during this exchange, police said it became clear that Kennedy was working with the masked man.

The pair is accused of taking several items, as well as forcing the man to transfer them funds through Venmo.

The two then fled the area, leading to a cross-state police pursuit.