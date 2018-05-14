The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old man Friday for allegedly assaulting two 13-year-old boys while intoxicated at The Players Championship, according to court documents.

Connor Thomas Austgen was charged with two counts of third-degree felony child neglect (battery). He posted his $3,000 bond and was released on Saturday, according to online jail records.

A sheriff’s deputy working The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra learned of a disturbance at the Wine and Dine on 9 bathroom area and responded to it.

The deputy learned Austgen allegedly approached a group of juveniles and appeared very intoxicated. Austgen allegedly began talking to them and insulting them, according to his arrest report.

He then allegedly grabbed one boy by the shirt and pushed him and grabbed him by his shoulders. Austgen then allegedly slapped another boy in the face without any provocation, the report said.

An adult witness corroborated the teens’ stories.

Austgen was subsequently arrested and transported to jail.

