ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department responded to a hit and run crash on Anastasia Island Friday.

Police say the crash occurred at State Road 312 and Plantation Island Drive.

While police were searching for a suspect vehicle, a second crash was reported involving the vehicle on Anastasia Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the driver fled the scene again after striking the side of Debbie's Day Spa.

Officers say they eventually located the vehicle in the area of Anastasia Boulevard and Gerardo Avenue.

The driver was placed into custody and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and drinking and driving.

St. Augustine Police say they found five bottles of alcohol inside the car.

No injuries were reported during the incident.