Police seize 12 guns, drugs while executing search warrant at Jacksonville home

Narcotics officers arrested 28-year-old De'Vonte Aubrey Nelson during the March 3 raid at his home on Wiltshire Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police confiscated 12 guns, two bulletproof vests, almost 8 pounds of marijuana and 318 Oxycodone pills in a recent investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Narcotics officers arrested 28-year-old De'Vonte Aubrey Nelson during the March 3 raid at his home on Wiltshire Street, learning one of the guns was stolen in the process, the Sheriff's Office said.

Nelson remains behind bars on $148,500 bail on charges of trafficking in Oxycodone, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, jail records show.

Officers served a search warrant on Nelson about 9 a.m., arriving in unmarked cars with emergency lights flashing and announcing "Police! Search warrant!," the arrest report said. They knocked on the door, and when no one answered, they forced entry, the report said. Detectives saw a naked man — identified as Nelson — running out a back door and soon had him in custody.