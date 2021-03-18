Police seeking information about 'suspicious' incident on Hodges Blvd.

JSO says an altercation took place and men and a woman forced another woman into a car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information regarding an incident with suspicious circumstances in the Hodges area last Saturday.

Police say the incident happened in the 2000 block Hodges Boulevard, near The Woods subdivision, around 3 a.m on Saturday, March 13.

JSO says an altercation took place and men and a woman forced another woman into a car. They then left the area in a silver Kia Soul.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking to confirm the safety of the three involved individuals.