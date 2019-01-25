JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working to identify a bank robbery suspect in the Arlington area.

JSO said the incident happened on Wednesday at 4:55 p.m. when the suspect walked into the Community First Credit Union in the 6600 block of Merrill Road.

The suspect walked up to a teller and handed a note that demanded money, police said. After receiving the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen northbound across Merrill Road.

If you have any information on this robbery, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.