Police searching for suspect vehicle in trailer stolen from Jacksonville Beach hotel

A trailer containing beach items was stolen from Four Points Hotel.
Credit: Jacksonville Beach Police

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect vehicle they believe is connected to a trailer that was stolen from Four Points Hotel.

Police said a trailer containing beach items was stolen from Four Points Hotel located at 11 1st Street North on March 11.

Now officers are trying to identify a suspect and their vehicle, which they described as a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck.

If anyone has any information on the suspect of the vehicle please contact Detective Currier at 904-247-6339 or email: scurrier@jaxbchfl.net.

