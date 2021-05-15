Police searching for suspect in shooting at Lake City park

The victim was shot after an encounter with three men at Youngs Park.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a suspect who they say shot a man Friday evening at Youngs Park.

Officers responded to the police department lobby located at 225 NW Main Boulevard after receiving reports that a person had walked in with a gunshot wound around 7:36 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the floor with firefighters attending to an apparent gunshot to the victim's face.

The victim was flown to a trauma center for further medical treatment.

During the investigation, police found that the victim was shot after an encounter with three men at Youngs Park.

The alleged shooter was described as having a beard.

After the shooting, all three men left in a light blue Chevrolet sedan, police said.

At the time of the shooting, the victim was with two juvenile boys who were not involved.