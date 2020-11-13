Police searching for Southside auto burglary suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the man pictured was contracted to perform work at the victim's home and stole property from the victim's vehicle while there.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community identifying a man they say broke into a victim's vehicle and stole property last week.

JSO said police were called to a reported auto burglary on Nov. 5 in the area of 10000 Hood Rd. The victim told police the suspect was contracted to perform work at the victim's home and while there, the suspect entered the victim's vehicle and stole something.

Police said attempts to identify the suspect from the contact information he provided to the victim have not been successful.

Now JSO is asking for assistance in identifying the man pictured below.

Anyone with information about who the suspect is should call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also reman anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.