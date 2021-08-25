Police searching for possible witness in Jacksonville murder investigation

Police believe the driver of the pictured vehicle, a light-colored full-size 4-door pick-up truck pulling a small utility trailer, may have witnessed the incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a truck and its driver who they say may have witnessed a murder earlier this month.

Around 1:36 a.m., officers responded to Passion's located in the 9800 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found one adult male shot inside a vehicle.

Police say the man driving the vehicle crashed into a JEA utility station across the parking lot after being shot. The victim, who is in his 20s, died at the scene, according to JSO.

Police say that an argument inside the Passions strip club spilled out into the parking lot and led to the shooting.

As police continue to investigate, they have found reason to believe the driver of the pictured vehicle, a light-colored full-size 4-door pick-up truck pulling a small utility trailer, may have witnessed the incident.

Investigators also believe this individual may have valuable information related to the incident and are attempting to identify him.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the pictured vehicle or possible driver is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.