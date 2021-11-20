Police searching for person who set fire at UNF's baseball stadium

When officers arrived on scene they found a portion of the left-field wall, netting and a ladder in the area on fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for help searching for the person responsible for setting a portion of the University of North Florida's baseball stadium on fire overnight.

The University Police Department responded to a reported arson at the Harmon Baseball Stadium Saturday at around 12:10 a.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded, extinguished the fire and told officers that the fire appeared to have been set by an unknown accelerant.

There were no injuries reported during the incident. The damage was confined to the netting and wall.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

If anyone has any suspect information, please call the University of North Florida Police Department at 904-620-2800. Crimes can also be reported confidentially through the UPD's Silent Witness Program by clicking here.