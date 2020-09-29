Police searching for man wanted for burglary to Moncrief area church

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they're searching for 61-year-old Joe Smith.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a Moncrief area church.

JSO says police were called for a burglary at a church in the area of 1300 29th Street West on Monday, Aug. 17. The sheriff's office Burglary Unit conducted an investigation and identified the suspect as 61-year-old Joe Smith, police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued and JSO is requesting help from the community to locate Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org with information. You can also stay anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.