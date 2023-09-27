Police searching for man accused of attempted robbery in Arlington

An employee said a man gave them a note demanding money and threatened to hurt them. When the employee told the man the business was cashless, he fled, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in an attempted robbery on University Boulevard Wednesday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to a panic alarm from a financial institution in the 3500 block of University Boulevard North. Witnesses told police a man entered the business and gave a note to an employee working. The note demanded money and threatened to hurt the employee, according to police.

The employee told the man that the business was cashless, and he fled the area, according to police.

Police say the man did not steal anything from the business, no one was injured and the employee never observed the suspect's alleged weapon.

Detectives are conducting interviews with employees and reviewing surveillance video.

Witnesses described the man in his late teens or early 20's, approximately 5'5" to 5'7" roughly 140 pounds wearing all black clothes. Police believe the suspect fled the area heading north along University Boulevard North.