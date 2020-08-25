x
Police searching for Jacksonville rape suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for information on the location of 24-year-old Taj Paul, who is wanted for sexual battery.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for information from the community on the location of a wanted rape suspect.

JSO is searching for 24-year-old Taj Paul, who is wanted for sexual battery.

Anyone with information on Paul's location is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

