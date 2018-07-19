The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a bank robbery suspect and has released surveillance photos in hopes the public will be able to help identify him.

On Wednesday, July 18 the Synovus Bank located at 521 Airport Center Drive was robbed. The suspect wrote a note demanding money and gave it to an employee.

The suspect fled on foot and has been described as a white male, 5'10", in his late 30s or 40s, with a salt and pepper goatee. He was wearing a tan hat, a light blue long sleeved shirt, a white undershirt, khaki shorts and black/white tennis shoes.

JSO asks that if you have any information regarding the incident or are able to identify the suspect that you please call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. You can also email them at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org or you can call Crime Stopper and remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

