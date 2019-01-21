The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect of an auto burglary that happened in East Arlington last October.

JSO said they got a call about the incident around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 24 in the 12600 block of Avery Hill Court.

The victim said the suspect stole her wallet, which contained credit cards. She said someone tried to use her credit card at a convenience store in the 7200 block of Merrill Rd.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a silver four-door sedan.

If you know the suspect and/or his whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.