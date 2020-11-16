Police searching for auto burglary, credit card fraud suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a man broke into a vehicle in the area of 9700 Creekfront Rd., stole credit cards and used them at several locations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community identifying a suspect in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud investigation.

JSO said police were called to the area of 9700 Creekfront Rd. on Friday, Oct. 30. The victim said their vehicle was burglarized overnight and credit cards were stolen from the vehicle and had been used to make purchases at several locations.

Police are now requesting assistance in identifying the suspect. JSO also released an image of the vehicle the suspect was driving, pictured below.