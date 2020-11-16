Police searching for auto burglary, credit card fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community identifying a suspect in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud investigation.
JSO said police were called to the area of 9700 Creekfront Rd. on Friday, Oct. 30. The victim said their vehicle was burglarized overnight and credit cards were stolen from the vehicle and had been used to make purchases at several locations.
Police are now requesting assistance in identifying the suspect. JSO also released an image of the vehicle the suspect was driving, pictured below.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man pictured is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.