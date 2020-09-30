Police searching for armed robbery suspects

Police say the suspects entered the Normandy Boulevard business, pulled out a handgun and demanded merchandise from the employees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community in identifying two people accused of using a handgun to rob a business Saturday.

JSO says officers responded to the area of 5500 Normandy Blvd., where an armed robbery to a business was reported. Police say the suspects entered the business, pulled out a handgun and demanded merchandise from the employees.

Anyone who has any information about who the suspects are is asked to call JSO at 904-630-500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.