crime

Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Northwest Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect accused in the June 16 armed robbery.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Police are asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to identify a man accused of armed robbery last month in Northwest Jacksonville.

Police said officers were called to a report of an armed robbery on Tuesday, June 16, in the area of Flicker Avenue and New Kings Road. The suspect approached the victim with a gun and demanded the victim's property, police said.

Now, police are requesting help figuring out who the suspect is.

Police released the image below of the man they say is the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Police are asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect.

