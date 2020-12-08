Police searching for sexual offender they say removed monitoring device, violated probation

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Ambrose Wiggins removed his electronic monitoring device and is wanted for violating probation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a wanted sexual offender, and police are asking for information from the community to help find him.

JSO says 50-year-old Ambrose Wiggins is a registered sexual offender in the State of Florida. He removed his electronic monitoring device, police say, and is wanted for violating his probation by failing to comply with sexual offender requirements.

Anyone who has information about where Wiggins might be is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or send them an email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Callers can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.