Police searching for 62-year-old Jacksonville man accused of murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is wanted for murder.

Police say Steve Kent Ziegler, 62, is accused of stabbing a man to death.

The 59-year-old victim was found on dead on the sidewalk in the 900 block of Edgewood Avenue North on June 4. He had multiple stab wounds.

An investigation into the incident lead to naming Ziegler as the suspect, police say.