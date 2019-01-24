The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office is responding to an attempted robbery in the Lakeshore area on Thursday.

According to JSO, around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, a woman attempted to rob the TD Bank located at 4520 San Juan Ave.

The woman approached the teller and handed over a note that had a demand and a threat, according to deputies.



The suspect then abandoned her attempt and fled out of the bank heading westbound on San Juan Ave. There were no weapons were seen during the crime.



Police are describing the suspect as a 30 to 35-year-old woman with sunglasses and black clothing.

