The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the man accused of several auto burglaries in the San Marco area.

JSO said these car burglaries all occurred over the past 24 hours.

They said the man, pictured below, was accompanied by another unidentified man. They were seen in what's being described as a small SUV-type vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey, police said.

If you have any information, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoopers at 866-845-TIPS.