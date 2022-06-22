x
Have you seen them? Police search for Springfield area burglary suspects

Credit: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who are allegedly connected to a Springfield area burglary. 

The suspects shown in the photos reportedly broke into a business in the area of 400 West 8th Street. They then allegedly stole several items before running off on foot, police said. 

If you have any information about the people in the photos, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip and possibly receive a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

Credit: JSO

Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

