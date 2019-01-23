After searching a Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has cleared the scene and unblocked roads in the area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office blocked the roads near the Shannon Ridge apartments in the 5100 block of Shenandoah Ave. around 9:45 a.m. as they searched for a person who may have been involved in an endangerment incident earlier in the day.

Police on the scene told First Coast News that an individual reportedly communicated threats of bodily harm to another individual at their place of work, which was the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Pecan Park Road.

The fulfillment center was also placed on a brief lockdown while police searched the apartments and the center. It reopened shortly after the lockdown.

At this time, no other information has been released.

