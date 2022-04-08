x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Warrant out for Palatka woman's arrest who reportedly left scene of deadly crash

There is a warrant for Jodi Cox Williams' arrest in connection to a 2018 case
Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office
Jodi Cox Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who allegedly left the scene of a deadly crash. 

There is a warrant for Jodi Cox Williams' arrest in connection to a 2018 case in which she allegedly left the scene of a deadly crash. The Palatka woman is 44-years-old. The case is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

If you have any information about Williams' location, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 to leave an anonymous tip. Information could be eligible for a reward if it leads to an arrest.

Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office
Jodi Cox Williams

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Gang intervention expert in Jacksonville talks prevention, mother who lost son hopes for unity in decreasing crime