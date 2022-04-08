Warrant out for Palatka woman's arrest who reportedly left scene of deadly crash

There is a warrant for Jodi Cox Williams' arrest in connection to a 2018 case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who allegedly left the scene of a deadly crash.

There is a warrant for Jodi Cox Williams' arrest in connection to a 2018 case in which she allegedly left the scene of a deadly crash. The Palatka woman is 44-years-old. The case is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.