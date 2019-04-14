KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a Georgia murder suspect who allegedly shot two people on Cedar Lane at Rowan Road on Sunday night, a news release from KPD said.

Officials say it happened Sunday night at 7:05 p.m. in the 5000 block of Rowan Road.

KPD says when officers arrived, they found a woman and a two-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries.

KPD said the suspect is 29-year-old Victor Parsons. He's also wanted out of DeKalb County, Georgia, for an early morning murder that happened in that jurisdiction.

Officers were told about the suspect's description as well as his car, the news release said, and an officer was able to locate the car on Cherry Street. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Parsons allegedly refused to stop and hit a 13-year-old boy who was riding a scooter on Linden Avenue.

The boy is currently being treated for serious, but what appears to be non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital, KPD said.

Parsons was then able to escape from officers, according to the release, abandoning his car in an alley off of College Street and fleeing on foot.

Multiple KPD officers, investigators and surrounding agencies are continuing the search. As of 12 a.m., the suspect was still at large, according to KPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

Officers said if you see the suspect, do not approach, but call 911 immediately. Parsons is considered armed and dangerous.