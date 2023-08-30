Police: Two people dead, one person detained in Nassau County shooting

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after a shooting took place in Nassau County Wednesday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Police say around 5:30 a.m., the two unidentified people were shot on Nottingham Drive in Fernandina Beach. NCSO's investigators determined that the two were shot at the scene and were taken to a local hospital where they later died.
One person has been detained as investigators are "currently conducting interviews to determine what happened," according to the Facebook page.
In a video posted to NCSO's Facebook page, Sheriff Bill Leeper says the house on the street where the shooting occurred, police have "been there before" and that it is a quiet neighborhood "other than this house."
The sheriff's office says they are in the early stages of the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.