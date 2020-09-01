Police are attempting to identify three people Thursday after approximately $3,000 worth of wedding cards were stolen from a couple at a St. Augustine cocktail bar.

On Dec. 14, a couple was sitting at a table inside the Dos Gatos bar located at 66 Hypolita Street, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

The couple told police that at the table with them was a bag full of their wedding cards which were valued at approximately $3,000.

Police reviewed video taken at the bar which showed a different couple sitting their jackets down at the table occupied by the cards and wedding couple.

The pair were seen on video out on the dance floor dancing with each other and another man who later entered the bar, police said. That man eventually left the bar without the couple.

A short time later, the man is seen returning to the table to retrieve their jackets, police said. Video then shows the woman going to the table and taking the bag of cards while the victims were not looking.

Anyone with information related to the identities of the three individuals pictured below contact Detective Ferrell at 904-669-0060 or via email at wferrell@staugpd.com.

