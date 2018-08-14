The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says no one was found during their search on the Westside.
Monday night, JSO conducted a criminal investigation in the 103rd Street area, which is less than a mile from where 7-year-old Heidy Rivas-Villanueva was shot and killed by a stray bullet during a shootout.
JSO broke down the investigation later Monday night and said nobody was located. At this time, police didn't say what they were investigating.
Hours after the investigation, a First Coast News photographer took a photo of several officers visiting the memorial for Rivas Villanueva.
