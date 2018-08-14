The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says no one was found during their search on the Westside.

Monday night, JSO conducted a criminal investigation in the 103rd Street area, which is less than a mile from where 7-year-old Heidy Rivas-Villanueva was shot and killed by a stray bullet during a shootout.

Police presence in the 103rd Street area is active criminal investigative. At this time, there will be no comment or stand up at the scene. Thank you. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 14, 2018

JSO broke down the investigation later Monday night and said nobody was located. At this time, police didn't say what they were investigating.

We’ve been on the scene of heavy police presence at the IHOP on 103rd St on the Westside next door to the scene of a 7 year old’s murder over the weekend. Within the last few minutes @JSOPIO has started clearing the area. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/i1PRbsYDWk — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) August 14, 2018

The scene is broken down. Nobody was located. https://t.co/7Mvsn3YeUI — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 14, 2018

Hours after the investigation, a First Coast News photographer took a photo of several officers visiting the memorial for Rivas Villanueva.

HAPPENING NOW: A few @JSOPIO officers visited the memorial for Heydi Rivas-Villanueva hours after they were part of a investigation on the Westside. Rivas-Villanueva was the 7-year-old shot & killed over the weekend at a 103rd St. shopping center. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/bkXTb4myK3 — Matthew Head (@matt8272) August 14, 2018

