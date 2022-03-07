Police: Jacksonville man followed by car, shot twice through window

The man was shot in the index finger and lower leg, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was followed by a car before the car came to a stop and shot out the driver's side window in the near the 200 block of Orange Street in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man was shot in the index finger and lower left leg, police said, and was taken to a nearby hospital. He will be okay.

The car was a silver Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and a hood scoop, police said.

The car was last seen heading northbound on Liberty Street from Orange Street.