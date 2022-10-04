Police: Man shot in the head Monday night in Wesconnett area of Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-30s was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the head in the Wesconnett area of Jacksonville Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place in the 5500 block of Cabot Drive, JSO said.

Police were issued a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) notice for the suspect's vehicle and were able to conduct a traffic stop and arrest him at the 7700 block of Island Fox Drive.