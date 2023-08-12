Police: Suspect in custody following fight, shooting man at convenience store in Jacksonville

Police say the shooting occurred around midnight on Saturday and that it happened near 800 Edgewood Avenue North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person of interest is in police custody Saturday following a fight and shooting at a convenience store on Jacksonville's westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says around midnight, officers responded to Columbus Avenue and Melson Avenue about a person who was shot. Upon arrival, she says officers found a man in his 30s had suffered a single gunshot to his arm.

Lloyd says JSO's initial investigation determined that a fight at a convenience store broke out near 800 Edgewood Avenue North, leading to the gunfire.

Police say the unidentified man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO's Robbery and Violent Crimes detectives says the incident is under an ongoing, active investigation.