The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who they say tried to rob a business in the Regency area Friday.

Police say a robbery to a business was reported in the area of 9500 Regency Square Boulevard North.

JSO says the suspect approached an employee and demanded money from the register. When the employee refused to open the register, the suspect threatened force. The employee continued to refuse and the suspect ran from the business on foot.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying this suspect.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.