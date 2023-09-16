Police: Man shot in arm while walking on Jacksonville's Northside

JSO says the man was walking in the 6100 block of Avenue B when he heard a single gunshot and shortly after, realized that he had been shot in the right arm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the arm while walking on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday morning as police say they are currently trying to locate any witnesses of the shooting as well as obtain any surveillance video, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Richardson says at approximately 4:40 a.m., officers responded to Baptist North Medical Campus along Dunn Avenue, in reference to the unidentified man who was shot. Richardson says the man was taken there by a family member and after receiving medical treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.

JSO's preliminary investigation reveals that the man was walking in the 6100 block of Avenue B when he heard a single gunshot. Shortly after, police say the man realized he had been shot in his right arm. Richardson says JSO has "limited information and no suspect description to provide at this time."