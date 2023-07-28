Police: Man shot in the arm in parking lot on Jacksonville's southside

JSO's Sergeant Scott says the shooting happened on Mustang Road Friday and believes the unidentified victim and suspect have had a prior interaction with each other.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot Friday morning on Jacksonville's southside, as police believe the unidentified victim and unknown suspect, have had a prior interaction with each other, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Mustang Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. and found the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is recovering and is currently in non-life-threatening condition.

JSO's Sergeant Scott says the sheriff's office preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was shot while in a parking lot of where the shooting occurred. Scott adds that detectives are in the process of obtaining video surveillance footage in the area of where the incident took place.