A retired Clay County pastor was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

William Henry Randall, 73, is being charged with a felony count of sexual battery against a victim under the age of 18, according to initial police documents.

His initial arrest documents state Randall is a retired pastor.

The Washington Post reported in 1998 that Randall ran as a Republican opponent to former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, but lost.

