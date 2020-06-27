Person stabbed after reported robbery in Hyde Park area

Initial investigations led officers to the 2000 block of Wiley Oaks Lane where a scene was located. At this time, the suspect is still at large, police said.

A person was taken to the hospital Saturday after being stabbed during a reported robbery in the Hyde Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports that a person was stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance who said the stabbing was the result of a robbery, police said.

The victim sustained serious injuries from the stabbing and is in critical condition, according to police. The acquaintance was not present at the time of the robbery, so she had no information about the suspect, police said.

Initial investigations led officers to the 2000 block of Wiley Oaks Lane where a scene was located. At this time, the suspect is still at large and not in police custody, according to police.